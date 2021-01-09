Deeply saddened by death of infants in Maharashtra hospital fire: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said he was deeply saddened by the death of infants in a fire incident at a government hospital in Maharashtra and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

Ten babies, aged between one month and three months, died after a fire broke out in the special newborn care unit of the hospital in Maharashtra's Bhandara district in the early hours on Saturday, doctors said.

"I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of infants in a fire accident in Bhandara, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their children in this heart-wrenching event," Kovind said in a tweet in Hindi.