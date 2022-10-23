Deepotsav begins with Lord Ram's 'Rajyabhishek' in Ayodhya

Ayodhya's Deepotsav begins with Ram's 'Rajyabhishek'

IANS
IANS, Ayodhya,
  • Oct 23 2022, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2022, 16:43 ist
Artists dance during Deepotsav celebrations, in Ayodhya. Credit: PTI Photo

The Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya began on Sunday as Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman arrived on helicopter amidst showering of petals.

They were welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who performed their 'Rajyabhishek' on the stage. State ministers, senior party leaders and saints also followed the ritual.

All ministers were seen wearing saffron turbans on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, 16 tableaux were taken out of which 11 had been prepared by the state information department and five were digital.

The tableaus chronicled the life of Lord Ram from his childhood to his 'Rajyabhishek'.

India News
Diwali
Ayodhya

