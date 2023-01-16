Default bail can be cancelled on strong case made out in charge sheet: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday declared that the default bail granted to an accused can be cancelled if a strong case is made out against him or her on the filing of a charge sheet.

"The courts have the power to cancel the bail and to examine the merits in a case where the accused is released on default bail and released not on merits earlier. Such an interpretation would be in furtherance to the administration of justice," a bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar said.

The top court allowed an appeal by the CBI against the Andhra Pradesh High Court's judgement of March 16, 2022, in which the plea to cancel the default bail granted to T Gangi Reddy alias Yerra Gangi Reddy in the murder case of Y S Vivekananda Reddy, former minister and uncle of current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The accused defended the High Court's judgement which said once default bail under Section 167(2) Criminal Procedure Code is granted, it cannot be cancelled.

If this is accepted, the bench said, "it will be giving a premium to the lethargic and/or negligence, maybe in a given case of deliberate attempt on the part of the investigating agency not to file the chargesheet within the prescribed time period."

The bench also agreed with the submission of Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj on behalf of the CBI that the default bail is granted on the failure of the investigating agency to file the charge sheet within the stipulated time.

To say that "Even if a strong case is made out on filing a charge sheet for a very serious offence and non-bailable crime, the court cannot cancel the bail and commit the person into custody and not to consider the gravity of the offence committed by the accused, the courts will be loathe for such an interpretation, as that would frustrate the justice," the bench said.

The court remitted the matter back to the High Court for fresh consideration. It said since the trial had earlier been shifted to Hyderabad, the matter would be heard by Telangana High Court.