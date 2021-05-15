Dehli civic bodies to get Rs 1,051 crore for paying salary to staff amid Covid-19

The Delhi government on Saturday announced Rs 1,051 crore for municipal corporations to pay salaries of employees amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We hope that this will be used to pay the salary of the MCD staffers who have not been getting the salary. We also hope that the regime of the MCD will ensure that this will not be diverted anywhere else," Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.
"Doctors, other civic body employees are not getting pending salaries due to corruption in municipal corporations," he added.
More to follow...
