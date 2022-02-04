Deity idols damaged in UP temple, devotees protest

Idols of deities Ganesh and Lakshmi at a temple were allegedly damaged by unidentified people, the police said on Friday. The police suspect it to be an attempt to vitiate the atmosphere as assembly elections in the state are around the corner.
Miffed with the incident, devotees blocked a nearby road at Adampur village under Shahpur police station limits and demanded that the culprits are arrested at the earliest.
According to the temple committee president Kapil Kumar, a few devotees spotted the damaged idols on Thursday.
