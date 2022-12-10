Non-removal of hazardous waste 'abuse': NHRC on Bhopal

'Delay in hazardous waste disposal abuse of right to health of Bhopal gas tragedy survivors,' says NHRC chief

'For calamities caused by industrial disasters, transnational enterprises' responsibilities have to be well defined,' the NHRC chief asserted.

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 10 2022, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2022, 15:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Tonnes of hazardous waste are lying at the site of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy and delay in its disposal contaminates groundwater and soil which is a "direct abuse" of the right to health of survivors and locals, NHRC chairperson justice Arun Kumar Mishra (retd) said Saturday.

Addressing a Human Rights Day event hosted by the National Human Rights Commission, he said that one outfall of globalisation is the concentration of wealth in transnational companies and a few countries.

Also Read | BBMP activates sixth waste processing plant

"For calamities caused by industrial disasters, transnational enterprises' responsibilities have to be well defined," the NHRC chief asserted.

He cited the Bhopal gas tragedy which took place at a plant of a global company in Bhopal in 1984, considered one of the world's worst industrial disasters. The multinational company, Union Carbide, faced global criticism following the tragedy.

Mishra said, "Approximately 3,000 people died. Around 336 tonnes of hazardous waste is still lying on the premises."

"The property changed hands. Delay in the disposal of such hazardous waste by a multinational company contaminates groundwater and soil and is a direct abuse of the right to health of the survivors and residents of the area," he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bhopal
India News
Bhopal Gas Tragedy
NHRC

What's Brewing

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

67 journalists, media workers killed on the job in 2022

67 journalists, media workers killed on the job in 2022

Two Chinese 'police stations' uncovered in Germany

Two Chinese 'police stations' uncovered in Germany

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

 