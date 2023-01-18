Delay in services on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line section

Many commuters took to Twitter to share the inconvenience they faced on account of the delay

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 18 2023, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 12:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line corridor have been delayed, the DMRC said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted to alert commuters.

"Magenta Line Update Delay in services between Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Bird Sanctuary. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted in the morning.

Sources said the delay could have been due to some technical issues.

Further details are awaited.

Many commuters took to Twitter to share the inconvenience they faced on account of the delay.

India News
Delhi Metro
Delhi

