'Delegation allowed to visit Pak to see Kartarpur'

The Centre last week gave permission to the Punjab government to send a delegation to Pakistan later this month to assess the progress of the Kartarpur corridor project, a state minister said on Thursday.

The permission had come before the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370, prompting Pakistan to downgrade its diplomatic ties with India.

The Punjab delegation of state ministers and MLAs are also supposed to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the chief minister of the Punjab province of the neighbouring country.

“Punjab CM had earlier written to the Centre that a group of state ministers and MLAs be allowed to visit Pakistan. Permission has already come. We will meet Pakistan PM (Imran Khan) and CM of Pakistan's Punjab,” said Jail Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.