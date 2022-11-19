United Hindu Front demands AAP govt's dismissal

Delegation of United Hindu Front meets Punjab Governor, demands AAP govt's dismissal

The delegation led by the Front's president Jai Bhagwan Goyal also took up the issue of the murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  Nov 19 2022, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 21:24 ist
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Credit: PTI Photo

A delegation of the United Hindu Front on Saturday met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit here and demanded dismissal of the AAP government alleging deteriorating law and order in the state.

The delegation led by the Front's president Jai Bhagwan Goyal also took up the issue of the murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar.

One person has been arrested by police for the Suri's murder on November 4.

The delegation in a memorandum handed over to the governor alleged that Hindu leaders were being targeted under a well-planned strategy, according to a statement issued by the Front.

The delegation said Suri was murdered in the broad day light in the "presence of the Punjab Police."

Goyal alleged that the law and order has been in tatters after the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power.

Bhagwant Mann government was not bothered at all about Punjab and Punjabiyat, he further alleged. The delegation demanded dismissal of the Mann government. 

