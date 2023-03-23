Delhi: 10 year-old girl gang-raped; one held

The 54-year-old peon, identified as Ajay, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested

IANS
IANS,
  • Mar 23 2023, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 19:30 ist
The incident allegedly took place on March 14. Credit: iStock Images

 A 10-year-old girl has been allegedly gang-raped by an MCD-run school peon and his associates in East Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The 54-year-old peon, identified as Ajay, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested, the police said, adding the police are trying to nab the remaining accused.

Ajay has been working in the MCD-run school as a peon for the last 10 years.

According to police, on Wednesday, the principal of a school, along with fellow teachers, reported a sexual assault on one of her students.

The incident allegedly took place on March 14.

"As per the complaint, the accused took her from the school to an unknown place, sedated her with some substances and raped her along with his associates. The victim was sent to LBS hospital where her medical examination and counselling was done," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Amrutha Guguloth said.

A case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 328 (administering stupefying drug with intent to cause hurt, etc), 376D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 6 of Pocso Act was registered in Ghazipur police station, and Ajay was arrested," said the DCP.

MCD
gang-rape
minor raped
Delhi
India News

