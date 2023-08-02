Delhi AAP announces third list of new office-bearers

The AAP has appointed Pankaj Gupta as the state president of youth wing and Sarika Chaudhary the state president of women wing.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2023, 05:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 05:53 ist
Delhi CM. Credit: PTI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced its third list of office-bearers for the "state of Delhi".

Mohinder Goyal has been appointed as the state president of the party's trade wing, whereas Akhilesh Pati Tripathi was named the state president of Purvanchal wing.

According to the notice by the AAP, Sanjeev Nasiar has been appointed the state president of legal wing. The party has also appointed Dinesh Bhardwaj as state president of sports wing.

