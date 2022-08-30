AAP, BJP MLAs protest overnight at Delhi House premises

Delhi AAP, BJP MLAs accuse each other of corruption, protest overnight at Assembly premises

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s MLAs sang songs such as ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ and raised slogans against L-G Saxena

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 30 2022, 10:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2022, 10:45 ist
Holding placards, the AAP MLAs squatted near the Mahatma Gandhi statue, while BJP MLAs started their sit-in near the statues of Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukhdev inside the assembly premises. Credit: PTI/IANS Photo

The Ruling Aam Aadmi Party's MLAs and opposition legislators from the BJP camped the whole night at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha amid an ongoing war of words between the two parties over allegations of corruption.

While the AAP MLAs are pressing for a probe against Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in a six-year-old case, the BJP leaders demanded the sacking of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

The AAP has accused Saxena of pressuring two of his subordinates to get demonetised currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore exchange during his term as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman in 2016.

Also Read — BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly ahead of trust vote

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s MLAs sang songs such as ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ and raised slogans against Saxena.

The development came days after Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and the AAP's accusations that he was "interfering" in the city government's work.

Holding placards, the AAP MLAs squatted near the Mahatma Gandhi statue, while BJP MLAs started their sit-in near the statues of Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukhdev inside the assembly premises.

The saffron party MLAs demanded that ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain be sacked.

None of the eight BJP MLAs were on Monday and Friday part of the proceedings of the Delhi Assembly's special session as they were marshalled out of the House.

Alleging that the Delhi government was using the Assembly “to abuse the Centre”, the BJP said it will raise the issue with President Droupadi Murmu.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AAP
BJP
Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
V K Saxena
Manish Sisodia
India News

What's Brewing

Some monkeys use stone tools for masturbation: Study

Some monkeys use stone tools for masturbation: Study

DH Toon | 'Flights of fancy'

DH Toon | 'Flights of fancy'

A bend in the road is not the end

A bend in the road is not the end

This coating can keep vegetables fresh up to 2 months

This coating can keep vegetables fresh up to 2 months

Skeleton of huge dinosaur unearthed in Portugal

Skeleton of huge dinosaur unearthed in Portugal

Elon Musk says the planet needs more oil...and babies

Elon Musk says the planet needs more oil...and babies

Ganesh Chaturthi: Bhogs to prepare this Ganesh Utsav

Ganesh Chaturthi: Bhogs to prepare this Ganesh Utsav

 