Delhi acid attack survivor conscious, still in ICU: Doc

Delhi acid attack survivor conscious, continues to be in ICU: Doctor

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 15 2022, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2022, 13:52 ist
Two masked men on a bike threw acid on the girl minutes after she left her west Delhi home for school on Wednesday. Credit: iStock Photo

The 17-year-old acid attack survivor continues to remain in the burns ICU of Safdarjung Hospital and is conscious, a doctor said.

Two masked men on a bike threw acid on the girl minutes after she left her west Delhi home for school on Wednesday, leaving her with serious injuries.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident, leading to an outrage with many raising questions over the availability of acid in markets despite a ban.

"The patient is conscious, well oriented and afebrile. She has suffered 8 per cent chemical burns on the face. Eyes have also been affected. Treatment is on. Ophthalmologists are also providing conservative and supportive treatment. She continues to be in the Burn ICU," a senior doctor said.

Three people -- prime accused Sachin Arora and his two friends Harshit Aggarwal (19) and Virender Singh (22) -- have been arrested, police said.

Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Sagar Preet Hooda told a press conference that the acid used in the attack was procured through an e-commerce portal and payment was made by Arora through an e-wallet.

In a statement, police said on the basis of technical evidence, it was found that the acid was procured on Flipkart. There was no immediate response from the e-commerce portal.

During interrogation, it was learnt that Arora and the victim were friends till September. They fell out and this led the accused to attack her, Hooda said, adding that he lived in the girl's neighbourhood.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
acid attack case
Acid attack
India News

What's Brewing

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

DH Toon | Using data for 'public good'

DH Toon | Using data for 'public good'

Peru declares nationwide state of emergency

Peru declares nationwide state of emergency

 