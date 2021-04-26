Delhi adds 1.5 lakh cases to Covid-19 tally in six days

Reeling under the fourth wave of Covid-19, the national capital has added more than 1.5 lakh new cases of the infectious disease in the last six days and the daily cases appear to have plateaued, if not on a steady decline

On Sunday, Delhi added 22,933 new cases of Covid-19, fewer than the 28,395 new patients reported on April 20. The steady rise in cases has forced the Delhi government to impose a lockdown to curb the speed of the spread of infections

According to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the national capital is witnessing the fourth wave of pandemic. The first surge was in late June last year, followed by another peak in September and then in November

Read | Still on 'beg and borrow’ mode: Delhi hospitals' struggle for oxygen continues

The fourth wave had its origins in mid-March this year when the capital was reporting about 500 cases every day which crossed the 10,000 daily cases mark on April 12

On April 20, the national capital had reported 28,395 new cases and 277 deaths. The new cases dipped the next day to 24,638, while the deaths too slid to 249

On April 22, the new cases rose to 26,169 while the deaths shot up to 306. The day also saw the test positivity rate to 36.24 per cent, the highest so far in the national capital

On Sunday, the news cases 22,933 on a single day, while the total deaths were at 350. The test positivity rate dipped to 30.21 per cent.

Also Read | Air India brings 318 oxygen concentrators from New York to Delhi

Between April 20 and April 25, the national capital reported 1,50,569 new cases while 1,30,977 patients had recovered from Covid-19. During the period, 1,887 deaths were reported in the national capital

The health infrastructure in the national capital has been stretched to the limit and Kejriwal had to appeal to the Centre to set up new Covid facilities

The Railways have deployed rail isolation coaches at Shakurbasti and Anand Vihar railway stations, the DRDO has stepped in with a 500-bed Covid Care Centre near the airport, while the Radha Saomi Satsang Beas has restarted its mega Covid care facility at Chhattarpur in South Delhi to attend to the surge in cases.