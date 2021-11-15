Delhi: Air quality slightly improves from 'severe' to 'very poor'

The pollution level in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Sunday, a marginal improvement from the 'severe' category.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the pollution level in many places of Delhi was less on Sunday than the previous days.

Analysis of visibility observations showed that at IGI Airport, the visibility remained at 1,500-2,200 metres.

The drop in moisture continued while winds have been mostly calm throughout the day.

At 8 p.m., the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Anand Vihar was 398; Ashok Vihar 360; Chandni Chowk 324; Dwarka 344; Mandir Marg 321; IGI Airport 316; Lodhi Road 295, and Rohini 394, which according to the Central Pollution Control Board was "very poor".

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', then 401 and between 500 is considered 'severe'.

