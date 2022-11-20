Delhi air quality still 'poor'; AQI at 296, minimum temperature at 9.6 degree Celsius

Delhi air quality still 'poor', AQI at 296

Relative humidity in the city was recorded at 79% and the weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 20 2022, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 14:48 ist
An anti-smog gun being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi. Photo Credit: PTI Photo

Air quality in the national capital continued to be in the 'poor' category on Sunday as the air quality index stood at 296, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI (air quality index) between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning with the minimum temperature settling at 9. 6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

Read | Delhi's air a 'crime against humanity', spurs calls to close schools

Relative humidity in the city was recorded at 79 per cent and the weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies throughout the day.

On Saturday, the national capital had recorded its coldest morning of the season with a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

