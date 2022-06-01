Delhi airport to introduce RFID-enabled baggage tracking tag 'Bagg Trax'

Soon, passengers arriving at Delhi airport can track their baggage real-time about when and on which belt a passenger’s luggage is arriving.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is introducing Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)-enabled personalised baggage tracking tag ‘Bagg Trax’, a first-of-its-kind facility in the country.

A passenger, who buys the ‘tag’, can track his check-in baggage real time on his arrival in Delhi, which the DIAL says would increase passenger experience at the airport. At present, the facility can be availed for passengers arriving at Delhi airport.

Those passengers who want to use the facility, they will have to register their ‘Bagg Trax’ tag by scanning the QR code or visit Bag.Ho.in. Passengers will get an SMS on their registered mobile number after the successful registration of the tag.

“Once the tag is registered, all a passenger has to do is to tie the tag or place it into their check-in luggage. Passengers will start receiving SMS alerts with the details of baggage on their registered mobile number when their baggage arrives at the Delhi Airport. They will get the message on their mobile that their luggage is ready to be picked up at the designated baggage belt,” DIAL said.

It will not only help the domestic and international arrival passengers but also those in transit to track their checked-in baggage, it said.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said Delhi airport is a pioneer in using technology to give a world-class experience to the passengers.

“Now passengers will not have to wait anxiously until their luggage reaches the delivery area as they will get all information about their baggage. During this time, they can meet their other needs. The facility will also help reduce the crowd near the baggage belts,” he said.

The DIAL is planning to commercially launch the Bagg Trax for flyers at the Delhi airport. Once commercially launched, flyers can buy it at the Departures. At present, these tags are given to select frequent flyers at Terminal 3 as part of the pilot project.