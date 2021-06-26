Delhi allows banquet halls to open from June 28

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 26 2021, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 22:42 ist
People queue up to get themselves inoculated with the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine outside a mobile vaccination van in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo

The Delhi government on Saturday allowed weddings at banquet, marriage halls and hotels with 50 people in attendance, and reopening of gyms and Yoga centres at 50 per cent capacity under the phased unlock process initiated with an improvement in the city's COVID-19 situation.

The relaxations will come into force from Monday.

The Delhi Diaster Management Authority(DDMA) in its order said the prohibited and restricted activities will continue till 5 am on July 5.

Gyms and banquet halls were closed on April 19 when Delhi was facing the brutal second wave of COVID 19. In second week of May, weddings were permitted at home and in courts with not more than 20 people in attendance.

Delhi
Covid-19
Coronavirus

