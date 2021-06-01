Delhi allows home delivery of alcohol

Delhi allows home delivery of alcohol

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 01 2021, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 09:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

As the national capital eases its coronavirus curbs, it will now allow people to get alcohol delivered to their doorstep.

The Delhi government on Tuesday said it will allow home delivery of Indian and foreign liquor, news agency ANI reported.

How you can order

Home delivery will be made available via mobile app or online web portal.

 

More details awaited.

Delhi
Home delivery
Alcohol
Covid-19
Coronavirus lockdown

