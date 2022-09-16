Delhi ACB summons Amanatullah Khan for questioning

Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch summons Amanatullah Khan for questioning in corruption case

Earlier, the ACB had written to the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat demanding that Khan be removed as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 16 2022, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 11:23 ist
Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

The Anti-Corruption Branch in New Delhi has issued a notice to Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan for questioning in connection with a two-year-old corruption case related to the Delhi Waqf Board, officials said.

A senior official said on Thursday that the Okhla MLA has been called for questioning at 12 pm on Friday in connection with the case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2020.

Also Read | Delhi Police declares AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan as 'bad character'

Khan, the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, tweeted about the notice, claiming he has been summoned as he built a new Waqf board office.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) is probing alleged irregularities in recruitment in the Delhi Waqf board.

Earlier, the ACB had written to the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat demanding that Khan be removed as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering a probe by "bullying" witnesses in a case against him.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amanatullah Khan
Aam Aadmi Party
Anti Corruption Branch
Delhi
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

DH Toon | Deep-rooted societal evils

DH Toon | Deep-rooted societal evils

Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon

Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon

Queen’s funeral will be paid for by British taxpayers

Queen’s funeral will be paid for by British taxpayers

World's tallest railway bridge in Chenab between clouds

World's tallest railway bridge in Chenab between clouds

 