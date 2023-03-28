Delhi Assembly adjourned briefly amid noisy scenes

Delhi Assembly proceedings were adjourned for 15 minutes Tuesday afternoon, amid noisy arguments between AAP and BJP members over the issue of corruption.

The arguments broke out when the assembly started a discussion on "financial loss to Union Government exchequer and public due to a private company and no enquiry being conducted by Union government in this regard."

Starting the discussion, AAP MLA Madan Lal alleged crores of rupees of Delhi were "looted".

BJP legislators demanded Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for a discussion over the alleged corruption in different departments under the Delhi government.

BJP MLAs raised slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding his resignation, prompting the Speaker to marshal out Jitendra Mahajan.

Amid noisy arguments between the two parties, Goel adjourned the house for 15 minutes, around 12.10 pm.