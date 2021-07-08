Delhi Assembly can seek info from FB but can't act as prosecutor, SC rules

The Supreme Court on Thursday declared that Delhi Assembly can seek information from Facebook and its official about its alleged role in the Delhi riots but it cannot go into the issue of law and order and act as prosecutor.

A bench presided over by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul termed as "premature" the apprehension of coercive action made by Facebook and its Vice President Ajit Mohan in view of summons issued by Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony Committee.

Delhi Assembly can elicit information from Facebook without transgressing into areas falling within the domain of the central government, the court said.

It also pointed out criminal actions with regard to February, 2020 riots in Delhi's north east were already pending before the trial court.

The court's judgement came on a writ petition filed by Mohan, who challenging validity of the summons by the Assembly's panel claiming his right to silence.

Delhi Assembly is like any other Assembly except certain areas outside its domain, and its privilege power included the power to summon non-members too, the top court said.

Facebook official may choose not to answer questions which were outside domain of the Assembly, it added.

The Peace and Harmony Committee headed by AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, was formed on March 2, 2020, following the Delhi Riots, as "serious questions have been raised on the role of Facebook platform as a mechanism to disseminate hate and divisiveness".

The top court, however, expressed its displeasure at statements made by Chadha that Facebook should be named as accused and prosecuted in riots, without hearing the officials of the social media platform.