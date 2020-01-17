Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: BJP announces first list of 57 candidates

The BJP on Friday announced candidates for 57 out of 70 seats for the Delhi Assembly elections, as it refused to field 27 leaders who contested in the polls five years ago.

The party has also not announced candidate for the New Delhi seat where APP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be contesting. Of the 57, four are women while 11 are Dalits.

It has given tickets to former AAP MLAs Kapil Mishra (Model Town) and Anil Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar) but Devender Shekhawat, another AAP MLA who joined the BJP, did not find his name in the list from Bijwasan, which he was representing.

Three sitting MLAs, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, OP Sharma and Jagadish Pradhan have been renominated. Of the 13 seats where the nominees are not announced, two are likely to go to its ally Akali Dal, whose candidates usually fight in the BJP symbol in Delhi.

