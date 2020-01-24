Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Here's how the six women MLAs performed over the past 5 years

Out of all 70 constituencies in Delhi, only six are represented by women. Interestingly, all six of them are or have been part of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Alka Lamba, currently a member of the Congress, was an AAP MLA for the majority of her tenure in the Assembly. Women candidates from other parties failed to win seats in 2015.

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms, the average number of questions asked by an MLA in the Delhi Assembly between 2015 and 2020 is 215 with the average attendance standing at 77 out of the total 101 sittings of the state legislature.

Let's take a look at how the six women MLAs fared over the previous term of the AAP government in Delhi:

Rakhi Birla - An Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Mangolpuri, Birla is the incumbent MLA from the same constituency. In the 2015-2020 term, she was the Deputy Speaker and attended 97% of all the sittings of the Assembly. She put forward 219 questions, which is four more than the average number of questions asked by any MLA in the state. Rakhi Birla was elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on June 10, 2016. At 32, she is the youngest ever Deputy Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Alka Lamba - Formerly with the Congress, Lamba won the Chandni Chowk seat under the AAP banner. However, in September 2019, she returned to the Congress citing disrespect shown towards her within the AAP. She was disqualified for violating rules of transferring from one party to another. Lamba attended 93% of all sessions and asked 305 questions.

Bhavna Gaur - 49-year-old Gaur, under the AAP’s flag, is the incumbent candidate from Palam. She has attended 80% of all sittings and has put forward 635 questions in the state assembly, which is far higher than the average of 215 questions per candidate. She defeated Dharam Dev Solanki of the BJP by a margin of 30,849 votes in the 2015 Delhi.

Sarita Singh - The incumbent AAP MLA from Rohtas Nagar attended 66 sittings out of 101 and asked a total of 112 questions which is 52% of the average number of questions that were in the state Legislative Assembly. Singh won from the Rohtas Nagar, securing 62,209 votes. She defeated the sitting MLA Jitender Mahajan of the BJP by a margin of 7,874 votes.

Parmila Tokas - Tokas from the RK Puram constituency is contesting the seat under an AAP ticket. She has attended 94 of 101 sessions of the Assembly and has put forward 337 questions. She defeated Anil Kumar Sharma of the BJP by a margin of 19,068 votes in the 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections.

Bandana Kumari - 45-year-old Kumari is the incumbent AAP MLA from Shalimar Bagh. She was the Deputy Speaker from Feb 21, 2015 to March 31, 2015. She has attended 83% of all sittings and has asked only 89 questions in the past five years of the Legislative Assembly.