Fill up posts reserved of SC/STs: Delhi Assembly panel

Delhi Assembly panel asks govt departments to fill vacant posts reserved for SCs/STs

The committee chaired by AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi had earlier written to all the departments in Delhi to share the backlog of vacant SC/ST positions

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 12 2023, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 14:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi Legislative Assembly Committee on Welfare of SCs/STs has asked all central and state government departments to fill vacant posts reserved for the communities on priority, a statement said on Saturday.

A probe into the matter revealed several 'Group A' posts could not be filled due to a delay by the Union Public Service Commission and many 'Group B' and 'Group C' posts were vacant due to delay on the part of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board and state government departments.

India News
Indian Politics
New Delhi
Scheduled Caste
Scheduled Tribe

