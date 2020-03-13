Delhi Assembly passes resolution against NPR, NRC

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 13 2020, 18:51pm ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2020, 18:51pm ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference after a state task force meeting in the wake of novel coronavirus scare, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain is also seen. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi Assembly passed a resolution on Friday against the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.

At the one-day special session, which was held to discuss the NPR and the NRC, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested the Centre to withdraw them.

"Me, my wife, my entire cabinet don't have birth certificates to prove citizenship. Will we be sent to detention centres?" Kejriwal asked.

The chief minister challenged Union ministers to show whether they had birth certificates issued by the government.

In the Assembly, Kejriwal asked the MLAs to raise their hands if they had birth certificates, following which only nine legislators in the 70-member House raised their hands.

"Sixty-one members of the House do not have birth certificates," he said. "Will they be sent to detention centres?"

