Delhi Assembly session extended till March 27

The session was earlier scheduled to end on Thursday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 22 2023, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 14:56 ist
The Assembly will not hold a session on March 23, the martyrdom day of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

The ongoing session of the Delhi Assembly has been extended till March 27, according to an official communication.

Also Read | Finance Minister Gahlot presents Rs 78,800-cr budget for 2023-24 in Delhi Assembly

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha had on Tuesday requested Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to not hold the session on March 23, the martyrdom day of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The speaker has accepted his request.

