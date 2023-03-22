Delhi Assembly session extended till March 27

The ongoing session of the Delhi Assembly has been extended till March 27, according to an official communication.
The session was earlier scheduled to end on Thursday.
AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha had on Tuesday requested Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to not hold the session on March 23, the martyrdom day of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The speaker has accepted his request.
