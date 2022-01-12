Delhi Assembly Speaker Goel tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi Assembly Speaker Goel tests positive for Covid-19

Prior to Goel, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also tested positive for the virus earlier this month

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 12 2022, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 15:20 ist
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel (R). Credit: Twitter/ @RamNiwasGoelAap

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and has isolated himself at home. 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator also appealed to those who have come in contact with him to get tested. 

“My Covid test is positive. There are mild symptoms. I have isolated myself at home. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last few days to get their test done. Please exercise caution,” Goel tweeted in Hindi.

Goel's family is also isolated, they said.

Officials said that a few staff members in Goel's office have also tested positive and are in isolation.

Prior to Goel, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also tested positive for the virus earlier this month. Kejriwal had tested negative on January 9. 

In the last Covid-19 wave in 2021, most of the ministers of the Delhi government including deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Environment Minister Gopal Rai had tested Covid positive.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Ram Niwas Goel

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality

Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

 