Delhi Assembly Speaker Goel tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and has isolated himself at home.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator also appealed to those who have come in contact with him to get tested.

“My Covid test is positive. There are mild symptoms. I have isolated myself at home. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last few days to get their test done. Please exercise caution,” Goel tweeted in Hindi.

मेरा Covid-test पॉजिटिव आया है।

हल्के लक्षण है। मैंने खुद को घर मे आइसोलेट कर लिया है, पिछले दिनों में जो भी लोग मेरे सम्पर्क में आये है उन सभी लोगो से अनुरोध है कि वो अपना Covid-test अवश्य करवाएं।

कृपया सावधानी बरतें। — Ram Niwas Goel (@RamNiwasGoelAap) January 12, 2022

Goel's family is also isolated, they said.

Officials said that a few staff members in Goel's office have also tested positive and are in isolation.

Prior to Goel, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also tested positive for the virus earlier this month. Kejriwal had tested negative on January 9.

In the last Covid-19 wave in 2021, most of the ministers of the Delhi government including deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Environment Minister Gopal Rai had tested Covid positive.

