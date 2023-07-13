Delhi bans entry of heavy goods vehicles as Yamuna swells

The Delhi government has banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles, barring those carrying essentials, in the city from four borders including Singhu as a precautionary measure in view of the rising Yamuna levels, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.

Sharing a copy of the order issued by the Transport Department on Twitter, he said. "Entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles has been banned from Singhu Border, Badarpur Border, Loni Border and Chilla Border as a precautionary measure in view of abnormally rising water level of Yamuna River."

Read more | Many key areas of Delhi flooded as Yamuna swells

यमुना नदी के असामान्य रूप से बढ़ते जल स्तर को देखते हुए एहतियात के तौर पर सिंघू बॉर्डर, बदरपुर बॉर्डर, लोनी बॉर्डर और चिल्ला बॉर्डर से Heavy Goods Vehicles के प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया हैl वहीं हरियाणा, हिमाचल प्रदेश, चंडीगढ़, जम्मू और कश्मीर, उत्तराखंड से आने वाली… pic.twitter.com/6snraJQPM7 — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) July 13, 2023

"On the other hand, interstate buses coming from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand will stop at Singhu border instead of going to ISBT Kashmeri Gate," Gahlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

There is no restriction on vehicles carrying essential services such as food and petroleum products, he added.