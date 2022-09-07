Complete ban on firecrackers in Delhi till Jan 1, 2023

Delhi bans production, sale, use of firecrackers till January 1, 2023

This time there will also be a ban on online sale and delivery of firecrackers in Delhi

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 07 2022, 11:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 11:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers will be banned in the national capital till January 1.

He said the ban extends to online sale of firecrackers.

"Production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers are being completely banned so that people's lives can be saved," Rai tweeted.

This time there will also be a ban on online sale and delivery of firecrackers in Delhi. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023.

Also Read | Climate emergency: Govt must assess impact, explore worst-case scenarios

"Online sale/delivery of firecrackers will also be banned in Delhi this time. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023," he said.

Rai said an action plan will be drawn up with the Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Revenue Department to ensure strict enforcement of the ban.

Last year, the Delhi government had ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital from September 28 to January 1, 2022.

The city government had also launched the 'patakhe nahi diye jalao' campaign to create awareness against burning of firecrackers.

Action was taken under relevant Indian Penal Code provisions and the Explosives Act against those found burning firecrackers.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
firecrackers
India News

What's Brewing

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

DH Toon | An award for 'grandiose delusion'

DH Toon | An award for 'grandiose delusion'

 