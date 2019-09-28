Delhi BJP forms committee to probe councillors' scuffle

The Delhi BJP has formed a three-member committee to probe the incident of a scuffle at a party event in Kirari in which three women councillors, including its Mahila Morcha president, were allegedly involved.

A complaint in this regard was earlier made to senior party leaders against Mahila Morcha president and municipal councilor Poonam Jha and her husband Anil Jha, a former MLA.

"The committee, headed by Delhi BJP vice president Abhay Verma, will give its report possibly on Monday," a senior Delhi BJP leader said.

The complaint against the Jha couple was filed earlier this week to Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, by five Mandal unit presidents and two women councillors from Kirari.

Copies of the complaint were also sent to the party's assembly poll in-charge and Union minister Prakash Javadekar and national vice president Shyam Jaju, also in-charge of Delhi unit affairs.

The alleged incident took place last Sunday in front of former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyaya.

"The fight was an outcome of growing desperation and one upmanship among the local leaders vying for party ticket to contest Assembly polls due early next year," the party leader said.

The Jha couple had maintained that they were open to any enquiry and claimed that the complaint against them was motivated by the upcoming elections.

"I will reply to senior party leaders if they question me over the complaint," Poonam Jha had said.

Anil Jha, a former MLA from Kirari, had said the complaint against him and his wife was filed by "vested interests" in view of the approaching Assembly polls.

The complainants, including the two women councillors who were allegedly involved in the fight, have accused that the Jha couple threatened them by claiming close proximity to top party leaders.

They had met senior party leaders, including Jaju and Delhi BJP general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan, and urged them to take action against the Jha couple.