Delhi BJP holds 'Janta Ki Adalat' to corner AAP

Delhi BJP holds 'Janta Ki Adalat' to corner ruling AAP over Excise Policy

The Kejriwal government withdrew the Excise Policy 2021-22 after a CBI probe started into it

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 04 2022, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2022, 21:45 ist
Delhi BJP leaders' Janta Ki Adalat protest. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi BJP on Sunday held a 'Janta Ki Adalat' here posing questions to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia and later enacting their mock arrest to corner the AAP over the now-repealed Excise Policy 2021-22.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that there has been corruption in the implementation of the liquor policy.

Gupta claimed that following the implementation of the new excise policy, "liquor sales more than doubled yet there was a revenue loss of Rs 3,000 crores". He also raised the issues of hiking the commission of wholesalers and opening vends without consulting women and resident welfare associations.

Also Read | Kejriwal government silent on liquor scam, diverting public attention: Delhi BJP

Bidhuri alleged that liquor vends were opened in violation of the Delhi Master Plan.

The Kejriwal government withdrew the Excise Policy 2021-22 after a CBI probe was recommended by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena into the alleged corruption in the implementation of the policy.

The CBI has registered an FIR in which Sisodia, who also holds the Excise portfolio in the Delhi government, is an accused. The probe agency also raided the deputy chief minister's residence and office and later searched his bank locker.

The AAP has claimed that there was no scam in the policy and accused the BJP of "using" the Central probe agency to "halt the march of Kejriwal in the national politics by trying to topple his government in Delhi". 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Delhi
AAP
BJP
Arvind Kejriwal

What's Brewing

Friendly breeds just as likely to bite as banned dogs

Friendly breeds just as likely to bite as banned dogs

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

Obama: US President, Nobel laureate, now an Emmy winner

Obama: US President, Nobel laureate, now an Emmy winner

One-of-a-kind plastic surgery to save injured python

One-of-a-kind plastic surgery to save injured python

US Open show goes on without Serena after legend's exit

US Open show goes on without Serena after legend's exit

Spice spike woes

Spice spike woes

 