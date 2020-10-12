Delhi BJP leader booked over video of him abusing cop

Delhi BJP leader booked over video of him abusing cop

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 12 2020, 01:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 01:39 ist
Representative image.

A case has been registered against a Delhi BJP leader over a video of him purportedly hurling abuses on an on-duty traffic constable, police said on Sunday. 

In the video, which viral on social media, former North Delhi Mayor Yogender Chandolia was seen hurling abuses on a traffic constable.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said a case had been registered under relevant sections and an investigation was underway.

Chandolia alleged that the traffic cops took a bribe from local transporters whose goods vehicle were haphazardly parked in Karol Bagh area.

"They, however, picked up vehicles of devotees who visited a nearby temple. When I objected to this, the traffic cop abused me and used filthy language," Chandolia told PTI.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi BJP
BJP
Delhi Police

What's Brewing

Ten of the best quotes from the French Open

Ten of the best quotes from the French Open

Can a pill change your political, religious beliefs?

Can a pill change your political, religious beliefs?

NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

Oldest monkey fossils outside of Africa found

Oldest monkey fossils outside of Africa found

Home-made Covid vaccine seems to work but doubts remain

Home-made Covid vaccine seems to work but doubts remain

 