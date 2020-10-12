Delhi BJP leader booked over video of him abusing cop

A case has been registered against a Delhi BJP leader over a video of him purportedly hurling abuses on an on-duty traffic constable, police said on Sunday.

In the video, which viral on social media, former North Delhi Mayor Yogender Chandolia was seen hurling abuses on a traffic constable.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said a case had been registered under relevant sections and an investigation was underway.

Chandolia alleged that the traffic cops took a bribe from local transporters whose goods vehicle were haphazardly parked in Karol Bagh area.

"They, however, picked up vehicles of devotees who visited a nearby temple. When I objected to this, the traffic cop abused me and used filthy language," Chandolia told PTI.