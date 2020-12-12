Delhi BJP leaders stage protests against Kejriwal govt

Delhi BJP leaders, workers stage protests against Kejriwal govt, demand payment of funds due

Former Delhi BJP president and northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari participated in a protest at Khajuri Chowk

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 12 2020, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 16:05 ist
Mayor of North Delhi Jai Prakash and other senior functionaries during a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged protests against the Kejriwal government across the city on Saturday, demanding payment of funds due of the party-ruled municipal corporations.

Participating in the protest in the Burari Assembly constituency, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the party will not pull back till Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "gives dues of Rs 13,000 crore to the three civic bodies".

The mayors and leaders of the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations are sitting outside the chief minister's residence on an indefinite dharna for the past nearly one week. 

Gupta said the demand of payment of dues was raised by the BJP leaders and workers through protests in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

The AAP has maintained that all due funds were paid to the municipal corporations by the Delhi government and alleged that "corruption and inefficiency" by BJP leaders was responsible for the "financial mess" there.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Protests

