Delhi BJP protests against AAP govt's power tariff hike

Delhi BJP protests against power tariff rise, alleges AAP 'neglecting' people's problems

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the protests are being staged in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 19 2022, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 16:28 ist
Security personnel use water cannons and barricades to stop BJP workers during their protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the hike in electricity bills, near Chandgi Ram Akhara in New Delhi. Credit: PTI

Leaders and workers of the BJP's Delhi unit on Tuesday staged a protest in the city over the rise in power charges and alleged the AAP government was "neglecting" people's problems.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the protests are being staged in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in the national capital.

Also Read--Arvind Kejriwal demands Centre to withdraw GST on pre-packed, labelled food

He claimed that an appointment was sought from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss various issues, including the rise in power purchase adjustment cost.

But instead of paying attention to the local issues, he is busy planning his Singapore trip, Gupta alleged.

The BJP has always been raising people's issues and holding massive protests against Kejriwal in a democratic way in all the Assembly segments, he said.

People in Delhi are already paying higher power tariffs and with this hike in power purchase adjustment cost, their problems will multiply. This hike must be rolled back, the Delhi BJP president demanded.

