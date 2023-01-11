BJP runs campaign against AAP over MCD meet disruption

Delhi BJP runs banner campaign against AAP over MCD meeting disruption

Only four aldermen could take oath before the House plunged into chaos

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 11 2023, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 14:11 ist
BJP workers protest against AAP over clashes during Mayoral elections, at ITO in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday led a citywide banner campaign against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly disrupting the maiden meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi last week.

"The banner campaign is being led to protest the unruly behaviour of the newly-elected MCD councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who did not allow the councillors to take oath," Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said.

The meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on January 6 was adjourned without electing the mayor and deputy mayor as the BJP and AAP councillors exchanged heated words and came to blows over presiding officer Satya Sharma administering oath to the aldermen first and not the elected representatives. 

Only four aldermen could take oath before the House plunged into chaos. 

The AAP alleged that the BJP made the aldermen take oath first in order to get them voting rights for the mayor and deputy mayor elections.

Check out DH's latest videos

