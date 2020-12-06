Delhi BJP spokesperson, wife killed in UP road accident

Delhi BJP spokesperson Sandeep Shukla, wife killed in road accident in UP

They were travelling along with their 3 children who were injured and taken to a nearby hospital

PTI
PTI, Kannauj,
  • Dec 06 2020, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2020, 15:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

A spokesperson of Delhi BJP and his wife were killed and five others injured when their car was hit by a truck on the Expressway here on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near Thathia village when Sandeep Shukla (45), his wife Anita (42), their three sons and two neighbours were going to Pratapgarh to attend a marriage function, they said.

While Shukla and his wife died on the spot, their sons Siddharth, Abhinav and Aarav, and neighbours Amit Kumar and Aryan Sharma suffered injuries in the incident, police said.

The injured have been admitted to a medical college in Tirwa town, Station House Officer of Tirwa police station Rajkumar Singh said.

The family members in Delhi have been informed about the accident, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Road accident
Uttar Pradesh
BJP
Delhi

What's Brewing

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

4 movies that prove Shekhar Kapur is talent personified

4 movies that prove Shekhar Kapur is talent personified

Race against time to rescue a reef from climate change

Race against time to rescue a reef from climate change

A pandemic-fuelled recharge?

A pandemic-fuelled recharge?

 