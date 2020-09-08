Delhi BJP writes to Manish Sisodia, claims over Rs 18,000 crore unpaid to MCDs

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Tuesday wrote to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, claiming that over Rs 18,000 crores stand unpaid to municipal corporations due to political averseness of the city government.

In a letter to Sisodia, who also is Delhi's Finance minister, Kapoor claimed that the three municipal corporations ruled by the BJP have received only around 25 per cent of the total funds so far in the current financial year from Delhi government.

"As a result of the Delhi government's political averseness, funds of over Rs 18,000 crores stand accumulated, unpaid to municipal corporations till March 31 this year," Kapoor claimed in his letter.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government.

Kapoor asked Sisodia "why is the Delhi government on one hand not releasing timely and full municipal funds and on the other its political wing is labelling charges of funds pilferage on the municipal corporations."

The AAP leaders have sharpened attack on the Delhi BJP, accusing its leaders of corruption in the three corporations, ahead of civic body polls due in 2022.

They have also asked the BJP-ruled municipal corporations to either pay pending salaries of employees or step down.

The employees of municipal corporations have been staging a protest over their pending salaries for the past five months.