Delhi BJP's Kisan Morcha leader shot dead in Bindapur

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 14 2023, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 22:06 ist
A Kisan Morcha leader of the Delhi BJP was shot dead in Dwarka's Bindapur area on Friday evening, police said.

An incident of firing was reported from Bindapur in which Surendra Matiala (60) died, they said.

He was sitting in his office at the time of incident, said M Harsha Vardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

He had contested councilor election, Vardhan said.

"Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused," he said.

The DCP said the motive of the murder is not clear at this stage. "We are investigating from all angles".

