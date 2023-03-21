Can't stop Delhi Budget like a car by traffic: Sibal

Delhi budget's presentation can't be stopped like car by traffic light: Kapil Sibal

The presentation of the Delhi government's budget for 2023-24, scheduled for Tuesday, has been put on hold

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 21 2023, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 11:41 ist
Reacting to the development, Sibal said on Twitter, "Delhi Budget, Its presentation can't be stopped like a car by a traffic light!". Credit: PTI Photo

 With the Delhi government's budget for 2023-24 put on hold, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday said its presentation can't be stopped like a car by a traffic light and asserted that an elected government cannot be treated like this.

The presentation of the Delhi government's budget for 2023-24, scheduled for Tuesday, has been put on hold, with the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation and the central government trading charges over allocations in various heads.

Also Read — Centre barred AAP govt from presenting Delhi Budget, claims Kejriwal

Reacting to the development, Sibal said on Twitter, "Delhi Budget, Its presentation can't be stopped like a car by a traffic light!"

"Alleged objections: 1) Capital expenditure insufficient. Only 20 per cent of total budget. 2) Allocation to publicity higher than last year. An elected government can't be treated like this!" the former Union minister and an independent MP in the Upper House said.

Sources in the Delhi government have said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stopped the Kejriwal government's budget and it will not be tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday.

As the AAP dispensation lashed out at the Centre, sources in the MHA said the ministry has sought clarification from the Delhi government as its budget proposal had high allocation for advertisement and relatively low funding for infrastructure and other development initiatives.

