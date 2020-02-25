Delhi CAA violence: Civil rights activists go to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, urge him to ensure peace

A delegation of civil rights activists, including All India Progressive Women's Association secretary Kavita Krishnan, on Tuesday went to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence to submit an appeal to protect the people in the city from communal violence.

Krishnan said they are outside Kejriwal's residence and are waiting to meet him.

Over 100 activists, including Harsh Mander, Apoorvananad, Annie Raja, Yogendra Yadav, Shabnam Hashmi, and senior advocate Vrinda Grover came out with a statement in which they called upon "all authorities to perform their constitutionally mandated job of bringing the situation under control and restoring peace".

Several of us including @ayesha_kidwai @vrindagrover @ratnappnender @Bhashak @SamaSarojini Farah Naqvi, Pratiksha Baxi, Maya John, and many others are waiting to meet Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal to make the attached appeal. The Delhi Govt must do more to restore peace in Delhi pic.twitter.com/snnjy5uGZh — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) February 25, 2020

"This is an appeal to all authorities, politicians, residents of Delhi and particularly the Delhi police commissioner, home minister, prime minister, Delhi chief minister to take immediate steps to put an end to all violence and hostilities against ordinary people in various neighbourhoods across Delhi," it said.

"We cannot afford a repeat of outbreak of communal clashes that have enveloped the city in the past. Each person in Delhi must now immediately step forward and ensure peace wherever they are and whenever violence breaks out," it said.

Violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones. Ten people were killed in the violent clashes.

According to police sources, 56 police personnel and 130 civilians were injured in Monday's clashes between pro and anti CAA groups at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. Three firemen also received injuries while dousing flames in the area.

The situation had escalated after BJP leader Kapil Mishra called a gathering on Sunday. Mishra demanded that police remove the anti-CAA protestors within three days.