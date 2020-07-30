Delhi cuts VAT on diesel to 16.75%, price down Rs 8.36

Delhi cabinet slashes VAT on diesel from 30% to 16.75%, price down by Rs 8.36

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 30 2020, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 12:33 ist
New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday announced a reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel from the existing 30 per cent to 16.75 per cent, saying the move will help propel Delhi's economy.

The diesel price will be reduced by Rs 8.36 in Delhi due to the VAT cut, Kejriwal said in a virtual press briefing.

He said there was a serious challenge of reviving the economy of Delhi but it will be achieved together with cooperation of people.

The diesel price will now come down from Rs 82 a litre to Rs 73.64 a litre, he said and added that traders and industrialists in the city had demanded it.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Delhi Cabinet chaired by the chief minister. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
diesel
VAT

What's Brewing

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

The Mars rover and the story of a curious little girl

The Mars rover and the story of a curious little girl

Bezos' snack, 'the net': Key moments from tech hearing

Bezos' snack, 'the net': Key moments from tech hearing

 