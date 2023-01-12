Delhi cash van robber who killed guard, identified

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said the man who shot dead a security guard and fled with Rs 10.78 lakh cash a day before has been identified and multiple teams have been formed to nab him.

A security guard of a cash van was killed after allegedly being shot by an unidentified man in north Delhi's Wazirabad area.

The incident had taken place at an ICICI Bank ATM kiosk near Jagatpur flyover and the man had fled with Rs 10.78 lakh, police had said.

The deceased was identified as Udaypal Singh, a resident of Gonda, they said.

"After scanning through more than 20 CCTV cameras near the crime scene, our team has identified the accused who shot dead the security guard.

"In one of the footage, the accused who appears to be in his twenties can be seen coming on foot with a bag in hand. However, his face is not clear. After killing the guard, the accused can be seen escaping from the spot," a senior police officer said.

Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused and efforts are being taken to recover the robbed money, he said.

According to police, the incident occurred at 4.50 pm when the cash van arrived at the ATM to deposit cash at the kiosk. Just then, a person came from behind and fired at the cash van guard with a pistol and fled with the money.

The cash van had two custodians, one driver and the guard, he said.

The injured guard who received one shot at the left side of his chest was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Singh is survived by wife and four daughters- two of whom are married, they added.