Kejriwal urges Centre to cancel CBSE exams

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to cancel CBSE exams amid record Covid-19 surge

Kejriwal also said that Delhi logged 13,500 new cases in the last 24 hours

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 13 2021, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 12:34 ist
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

As Delhi bears the brunt of surging Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal On Tuesday said that the crisis is dire and urged the Centre to cancel CBSE examinations citing major risk to students.

"Six lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly one lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots," he said

Kejriwal also said that Delhi logged 13,500 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is far higher than its previous record of  8500 cases during the initial peak in November.

"Some alternative methods could be thought of. Children can be promoted this time on the basis of either an online method or internal assessment. But CBSE exams should be cancelled," he said.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
CBSE

Related videos

What's Brewing

The challenges that Covid-19 poses for women in science

The challenges that Covid-19 poses for women in science

French wine production ravaged by a devastating frost

French wine production ravaged by a devastating frost

How Japan will release radioactive water into the ocean

How Japan will release radioactive water into the ocean

Nepal chokes as drought-worsened wildfires rage

Nepal chokes as drought-worsened wildfires rage

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

 