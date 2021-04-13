Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to cancel CBSE exams amid record Covid-19 surge

As Delhi bears the brunt of surging Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal On Tuesday said that the crisis is dire and urged the Centre to cancel CBSE examinations citing major risk to students.

"Six lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly one lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots," he said

Kejriwal also said that Delhi logged 13,500 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is far higher than its previous record of 8500 cases during the initial peak in November.

"Some alternative methods could be thought of. Children can be promoted this time on the basis of either an online method or internal assessment. But CBSE exams should be cancelled," he said.