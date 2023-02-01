Delhi Child Rights body launches WhatsApp chatbot

Delhi Child Rights body launches WhatsApp chatbot

The chatbot will help citizens and commission to interact in more effective manner, said an official

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2023, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 12:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights launched its WhatsApp chatbot on Wednesday, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia calling it an important initiative.

The chatbot will help citizens and commission to interact in more effective manner, said an official.

Some of its uses include complaint registration, searching information and tracking complaint status. It will be used by the commission for nudge-based awareness communications to children, women, anganwadi workers, etc. 

Hailing the move, Sisodia said, "This is an important initiative. Children will be connected to DCPCR with the aid of technology."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

WhatsApp
Chatbot
India News
New Delhi
child rights

What's Brewing

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

Clickbait or creativity? The art world wrestles with AI

Clickbait or creativity? The art world wrestles with AI

ChatGPT owner launches tool to detect AI-generated text

ChatGPT owner launches tool to detect AI-generated text

How cash transfers evolved over generations

How cash transfers evolved over generations

 