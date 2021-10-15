Delhi citizens once again have to turn their 'Gaadi off' at traffic signals to help curb pollution

With pollution levels rising in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign will be reintroduced from October 18 and will go on till November 18.

The drive will be carried out at 100 traffic intersections spread across 13 police districts in the city and 2,500 civil defence volunteers will enforce the campaign, deployed in two shifts of 8 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm.

Volunteers will ask drivers to turn off the vehicle engines if they have to wait for the green signal for more than 15 seconds.

The 20 major intersections which will be under surveillance include ITO, Bhagwandas crossing on Tilak Marg, Tolstoy crossing on Barakhamba Road, Chandgi Ram Akhara crossing, near Moti Bagh Metro, Peeragarhi Chowk, Prithviraj Road crossing, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Madhuban Chowk, Pitampura metro crossing and Karkari Mor.

Addressing a virtual conference, Kejriwal urged the people of Delhi to help bring down pollution in the city by giving up the use of personal vehicles at least once a week and turning off engines of their vehicles at red lights.

"I have been tweeting air quality data for the past one month. It shows pollution has started increasing because neighbouring states did not help their farmers who are forced to burn paddy straw stubble," he said.

"As per a PCRA (Petroleum Conservation Research Association) report, switching off engines on red lights can reduce pollution by about 13-20 per cent and can save around Rs 2,500 crore annually. Last year this campaign was a success so we appeal to the public to make it a success again this year" Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

Rai said that to make this campaign successful, RWAs, market associations, clubs and NGOs are also being approached to help spread awareness about the campaign through their platforms.

The 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign was launched by Gopal Rai last year.

(With PTI inputs)

