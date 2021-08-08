Delhi: Students allowed to visit schools from Monday

Delhi: Class 10 to 12 students can visit schools from Monday for admission, board practicals

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 08 2021, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2021, 19:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Delhi government Sunday allowed students of class 10 to 12 to visit schools from Monday for work related to admission, practical activities for board exam, and also said that health checkup camps situated on school campuses can resume.

Through an order issued Sunday evening, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also permitted the opening of weekly markets across the city from Monday with a rider that the vendors and visitors shall follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

The DDMA, however, specified that schools, coaching centres and colleges will remain closed for teaching purposes.

"Students of class 10 to 12 in the city are permitted to visit their schools from August 9 (Monday) for admission-related work including counselling, guidance and practical activities for board exam.

"Health checkups and referral services situated in schools or conducted from there can resume. Children of all age may visit these centres accompanied by their parents or guardians," the DDMA order stated.

It said the Directorate of Education shall issue appropriate guidelines with respect to these permitted activities to ensure that Covid-19 protocols are followed and children safety is ensured.

The order also said, "All weekly markets are allowed subject to strict compliance of guidelines issued by the government. No unauthorised weekly market is allowed to function."

The order added that roadside weekly markets will not be allowed.

Delhi
Schools
Coronavirus
Covid-19

