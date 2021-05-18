Delhi to give Rs 50K ex-gratia to kin of Covid victims

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to families of Covid-19 victims

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  May 18 2021, 16:47 ist
  updated: May 18 2021, 17:54 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejirwal. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi government will provide Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to each family that has lost a member to Covid-19, besides a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 if the deceased was an earning member, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

He also said that the children who have lost both parents, or single parent, due to Covid-19 will also be provided a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 up to the age of 25 years. Also, the government will take care of their education, he said.

All these announcements will be implemented after they are approved by the Delhi Cabinet, he said.

The chief minister also said that all 72 lakh ration cardholders in the city will be provided free 10 kg ration this month.

The poor and needy even without ration cards will be provided free ration, he added.

Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Arvind Kejriwal
ex-gratia

