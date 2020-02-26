Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to deploy Army in capital

Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to deploy Army in Delhi

Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked the Centre to immediately deploy Army in the national capital amid unabated communal clashes with the toll rising to at least 18.

Kejriwal said he has been in touch with a large number of people and situations "alarming".

"Police, despite all its efforts, is unable to control the situation and instill confidence. The army should be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately," he tweeted. 

He said he will be writing to Home Minister to this effect soon. 

On Tuesday, AAP MLA Atishi had said that violence and arson has been continuing and "police, civilians, Hindus, Muslims" were injured in large numbers.

"If the police is unable to maintain law and order, why is Shah not imposing curfew? Why is the army not being called in?" she had tweeted.

