Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls urgent meet on Covid-19 situation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 26 2020, 10:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 10:19 ist

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting to discuss the rising number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi, sources said on Wednesday.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and senior officials will attend the meeting, which will take place at 11 am, according to sources.

The city recorded 1,544 more Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Tuesday. It was the first time in over a month that the number of new infections crossed the 1,500 mark.

